Azerbaijani Ombudsperson seeks co-op with government agencies on human rights protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The law "On ensuring the rights and freedoms of persons held in places of detention" is one of the key documents guiding the work of the Ombudsman, under which the monitoring of its practical implementation is carried out, said Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson), Trend reports.

Speaking at a roundtable at the Institute of Law and Human Rights, where the draft of the Scientific and Practical Commentary to the aforementioned law was discussed, Aliyeva emphasized that the law gives significant attention to the Ombudsman's role in the National Preventive Mechanism, as well as her powers.

"In this document, it would be appropriate to elaborate on the composition of the National Preventive Group, the essence of their activities, and the Ombudsman’s role. Their activities as an institution monitoring places of detention should be widely presented, along with a systematic approach to the articles.

I would like to emphasize that the calls and recommendations made by President Ilham Aliyev for the more effective protection of human rights and freedoms define the key priorities of our future work in this area.

In this regard, as an institution, the Ombudsman’s office is interested in cooperating with government bodies, civil society institutions, and scientific, educational, and research organizations in the field of human rights protection," Aliyeva said.