Azerbaijani artists’ works showcased in Türkiye with Trendyol’s support - a special Azerbaijani section at BASE 2024 (PHOTO)

Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, supported the exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists’ works at BASE 2024, one of Türkiye’s most significant cultural events.

Held in Istanbul from November 27 to December 1, the exhibition,sponsored by Trendyol, featured works by emerging artists from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan, displayed together in a shared space for art enthusiasts.

The artworks of young Azerbaijani artists were presented in a dedicated section titled “Guest Country Azerbaijan: A Glimpse into Young Artists’ Visual Art Creations”.

BASE, recognized as the graduate exhibition for visual arts faculties in Turkish universities, hosted the works of 14 young Azerbaijani artists this year.

Among the featured artists were Fatima Babazade, Fidan Abilova, Fidan Jafarli, Fidan Nazimgizi, Huseyn Jalil, Ilham Salehli, Jala Azizova, Kafiya Eyvazova, Nazrin Mutallimli, Nigar Suleymanova, Revan Jabbarly, Ruqiyya Alili, Shafiq Osmanov, and Ulviyya Nabizade. The artists showcased works spanning a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, embroidery, and textile art.

Using the power of technology, Trendyol seeks to create a positive impact in culture and the arts, just as it does in other fields. One of its signature cultural initiatives, “Trendyol Art,” brings together the works of artists from across Türkiye. The initiative leverages the opportunities provided by the virtual world to ensure artists can connect with their audiences, regardless of time or location.

Trendyol has proudly sponsored the BASE exhibition for three consecutive years. Trendyol, known for its commitment to supporting culture and the arts, aims to encourage newly graduated artists, inspire them, and help them bring their creations to a broader audience.