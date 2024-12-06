Russia's Moscow hosts event dedicated to Azerbaijani kelaghayi’s UNESCO recognition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. An event dedicated to the Azerbaijani kelaghayi, in honor of its 10th anniversary of inclusion in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, took place at the Moscow House of Nationalities, Trend reports via the country’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, titled "Symbolism of Kelaghayi and Traditional Art," highlighted the cultural significance of the kelaghayi.

The event opened with remarks from Bakhtiyar Hasanov, Chairman of the National-Cultural Autonomy Council of Azerbaijanis in Moscow. In his speech, Hasanov highlighted the kelaghayi as a powerful symbol of Azerbaijan’s ancient traditions, beauty, and cultural legacy.

The evening’s program also featured a performance by Azerbaijani folk singer Tarana Gedabeyli, who was accompanied by the saz, a traditional Azerbaijani string instrument.

Hashim Aliyev, Vice Chairman of the National-Cultural Autonomy Council of Azerbaijanis in Moscow, emphasized the cultural unity at the event, noting the participation of not only Azerbaijanis but also representatives from various nationalities.

The program included a musical performance based on the operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" by the legendary Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov, performed by Azerbaijani youth.

Leyla Faradjova, head of the Women's Union and the event’s organizer, recited poems celebrating the kelaghayi, while Afag Shykhly, Secretary of the Moscow branch of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, offered insights into the cultural significance of the kelaghayi.

The event concluded with Bakhtiyar Hasanov awarding certificates to winners of a competition on the traditional art of creating women's silk headscarves, as reported by the State Committee.