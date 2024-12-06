Houses to be built in residential area No. 4 in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Work on the construction of mid-rise residential buildings in residential complex No. 4 will be carried out in the city of Aghdam, Trend reports with reference to the unified Internet portal of state procurement.

Thus, construction of residential buildings will be carried out in quarters 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the specified residential area.

According to the information, the "Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend Districts" public legal entity has begun preparations in this regard.

According to the organization’s forecasts, the implementation of the specified works in the 1st and 2nd quarters will require 42,479,710.84 manat, in the 3rd and 4th quarters - 21,863,890.11 manat, in the 5th and 6th quarters - 42,881,950.42 manat, in the 7th and 8th quarters - 29,947,783.41 manat.