Azerbaijan introduces new restrictions for diplomatic service admission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. New restrictions on recruitment to Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service have been revealed as part of a draft law "On Diplomatic Service" discussed during today’s committee session at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The session covered legal policy and state-building issues, as well as international relations and interparliamentary ties.

According to the draft law, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who possess higher education, professional training for the relevant diplomatic position, and proficiency in the state language of Azerbaijan have the right to join the diplomatic service.

However, the following categories of individuals will not be eligible for recruitment to the diplomatic service:

- persons with dual citizenship or obligations to other states;

- religious leaders;

- persons with unexpunged or unwithdrawn criminal convictions;

- persons previously convicted of serious or particularly serious crimes, or whose criminal prosecution has been discontinued without valid reasons;

- persons deemed legally incompetent or partially competent by a court decision that has entered into force;

- persons subject to court-mandated medical measures;

- persons who, according to medical conclusions, are unable to serve in the diplomatic service due to mental or physical impairments;

- persons whose employment or service contracts were terminated by state bodies (institutions) for serious violations or actions incompatible with their position;

- conscripts who have not completed the mandatory military service, unless they are legally exempt or have been released from military service.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel