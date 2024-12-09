Azerbaijan provides update on condition of ANAMA employees involved in car accident in Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Three residents of the Horadiz settlement of the Fuzuli district (all three males) were hospitalized with various injuries at Fuzuli Central District Hospital at about 07:00 on December 9, Trend reports via TABIB.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the victim born in 1990 was diagnosed with a closed, displaced fracture of the left femur bone, an open fracture of the left shin and jaw, closed craniocerebral trauma, and a concussion of the brain; the victim born in 1995 was diagnosed with closed craniocerebral trauma, a concussion of the brain, and lacerations on the face; the victim born in 2000 was diagnosed with closed craniocerebral trauma, a concussion of the brain, and compression of the brain.

The victims were provided with the necessary medical care.

As the victims born in 1990 and 2000 were in serious health conditions, they were evacuated to a private medical institution in Ganja. Necessary measures are also being taken for the evacuation process of the victim born in 1995, whose condition is assessed as moderately serious, to provide qualified medical assistance.

To note, employees of the Azerbaijani Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) were involved in an accident in Fuzuli. The incident occurred in the territory of the Horadiz settlement. Thus, a BMW car driven by Samir Gahramanov, born in 1995, a resident of district settlement Gayidish-3, lost control and flew to the side of the road. Consequently, he and two residents in the cabin of the car with him—Baylarzade Ramiz, a resident of Gayidysh-3 settlement, born in 2000, and Gasimov Mustafa, a resident of Gayidysh-2 settlement, born in 1990—suffered bodily injuries of varying severity.