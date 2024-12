BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. US Ambassador Mark Libby visited Ganja and honored the memory of the victims of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the publication of US Embassy on X said, Trend reports.

“The US is committed to ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future in the region,” the publication reads.

To note, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby has resigned from the diplomatic mission due to health reasons. He will retire after the completion of the 2024 calendar year.