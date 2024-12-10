Azerbaijan totals number of achieved environmental projects

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 10. A total of 273 environmental projects have been implemented in Azerbaijan in 2024, said Mirsalam Ganbarov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Environmental Expertise under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the working group on environmental issues in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi, Ganbarov underscored that project execution and assessment transpire concurrently.

“Improper evaluation by the pertinent authorities may lead to environmental issues.



Projects must be synchronized with all governmental institutions prior to their implementation. Improperly conducted evaluations may result in environmental repercussions years after a project's conclusion,” the official said.