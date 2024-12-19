Rector's Cup on artistic gymnastics kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The “Rector's Cup” on artistic gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on December 19, Trend reports.

According to the information, the competition is organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation together with the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sport.

The first-year bachelor students of the Academy are throwing their hats in the ring for the competition, and hey will perform in the programs of free exercises, on the bar and rings.

