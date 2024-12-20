Israeli Embassy donates OrCam MyEye devices to visually impaired Azerbaijani citizens (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan has donated innovative OrCam MyEye devices to four Azerbaijani citizens who are blind or visually impaired, Trend reports.

The donation ceremony has taken place at the historic Ateshgah Temple, also known as the Fire Temple of Baku, which is a site of unique cultural and spiritual significance.

The above devices were awarded to Elnur Eyvazov, professor of law and business at ADA University; Nihat Alizade, a student at Baku State University; Gunay Mammadova, an actress; and Nurana Jabbarli, a musicologist, who have lost their sight.

This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting those in need, especially during the holiday season, a time of giving, light, and hope. This innovative tool offers significant assistance to individuals with visual impairments and other disabilities in reading text, recognizing faces, and navigating environments.

Speaking at the event, the Israeli Ambassador George Dick emphasized that the device presented today will become a symbol of the relations between the two countries and make their future even brighter.

"Today, I am very happy to share with you this moment of the festival of light, on the eve of the New Year and Hanukkah. The friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel has a long history. However, the essence lies in the fact that the foundation of everything is the good relations between people.

Diplomatic ties are very important, but the connection between people and nations gives more meaning and life to these diplomatic relations. Today, we hope that through this small but important device, we can deepen the connection between our people.

The device we are presenting here, OrCam, is not only a unique piece of equipment, but it also gives people confidence. Why is this important? Because innovations become more powerful when they serve people," he said.

The ambassador mentioned that Israel always turns difficulties into new achievements., and that is the story of the country.

"The philosophy of OrCam is based on this principle: no difficulties or challenging situations should become an obstacle for a person, because each of us has the strength to overcome any challenges. It all depends on the will. If there is a desire, the result will be achieved.

This event is dedicated to the holidays—the New Year and Hanukkah. We thought about how we could bring more light to the members of our society. Today, we are presenting a device that can be seen as a modern symbol of light. I am confident that these devices, given to four individuals, will radically change their lives.

Each of you, using this device, will be able to apply it in your unique life, and it will become a source of inspiration. These devices will make us think about the achievements we can reach by working together and the strength of our joint efforts.

The device presented today is not just an innovation; it is a symbol of the relationship between the two peoples, which will make the future of these peoples even brighter and more successful.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to wish you a Happy New Year, a Happy Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, and a joyous Hanukkah!" the diplomat added.

OrCam was created by the leaders of visual artificial intelligence (AI). Previously, they developed MobileEye, which was bought by Intel in 2017 for $15.3 billion. They created OrCam to provide solutions that empower accessibility with cutting-edge AI technologies. It is a leading innovator in assistive technology, dedicated to supporting individuals with visual impairments and other disabilities.

