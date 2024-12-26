AZAL jet crash hospitalizes fifteen Azerbaijanis - Ombudsperson's office (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The most recent data from the working group indicates that 27 individuals were hospitalized after the crash of an AZAL passenger aircraft near Aktau. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 are nationals of Russia, and 3 are from Kyrgyzstan. The identification of one individual remains undetermined, the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson's Office told Trend.

"Among the injured, 11 are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, 13 in the trauma unit, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These individuals are under the care of professional doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as medical teams sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. They have received emergency, specialized medical, and psychological assistance," the statement noted.

A joint working group has been established to address the necessary measures regarding the victims and those requiring treatment after the crash of the passenger aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau. The group includes ombudsmen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation.

"The issue remains a top priority for the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan," the Office of the Ombudsperson added.

To note, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed three kilometers from Aktau Airport yesterday. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The updated data shows that among the passengers were:

37 citizens of Azerbaijan, of whom 23 died, 14 survived;

3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, all survived;

16 citizens of Russia, of whom 7 died, 9 survived;

6 citizens of Kazakhstan, are all dead.

Both pilots of the airplane were killed. Of the five crew members, three survived.