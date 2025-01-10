Azerbaijan eyes to commission dozens of new metro cars (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan plans to commission 20 new metro cars in 2025, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said at today's press conference dedicated to transport activities in 2024 and plans for 2025, Trend reports.

He pointed out that last year, the number of passengers transported by the metro amounted to 230 million people.

"This is close to the record level of metro passenger traffic," he emphasized.

An agreement between Global Transport Solutions LLC and Baku Metro CJSC envisions the manufacture and delivery of 65 new cars (13 train sets) to the Baku Metro from 2024 through 2026.

Out of this number, 35 cars (seven train sets) should be produced in 2024, 20 cars (four train sets) in 2025, and 10 cars (two train sets) in 2026.

