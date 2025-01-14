Three AZAL flights diverted to Ganja airport due to fog arrive in Baku (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. All three AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) flights, which were diverted to Ganja International Airport due to thick fog in Baku, arrived at the city's Heydar Aliyev International Airport, a source in AZAL CJSC told Trend.

According to the source, planes flying on the Moscow-Baku, Tel Aviv-Baku, and Istanbul-Baku routes landed in Baku at 10:14, 11:27, and 12:49 (GMT +4), respectively.

10:52

A special flight has been organized to send a backup crew for passengers whose flights were redirected to Ganja International Airport due to heavy fog at Baku's airport, a source in Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told Trend.

According to the source, this measure was taken to ensure flight safety, as the flight crew for the three affected flights had reached the end of their working hours.

As weather conditions improve at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, planes will gradually depart for Baku.

Thus, one of the AZAL flights, operating on the Moscow-Baku route (J2-808), has already departed from Ganja Airport and successfully landed at 10:14 at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The remaining two aircraft are currently also preparing for departure, added the source.

07:59

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights scheduled on the Istanbul-Baku (J2-078), Moscow-Baku (J2-808), and Tel Aviv-Baku (J2-322) routes were diverted to an alternate airport due to fog at the destination on the night of January 13-14, a source in AZAL CJSC told Trend.

The planes successfully landed at the Ganja International Airport.

According to the airline's rules, all necessary services will be provided to passengers waiting for departure at the airport if necessary.

For additional questions, passengers can contact the airline by e-mail [email protected].

In addition, the Novosibirsk-Baku flight of IrAero, operated on an SU95 aircraft, was diverted to an alternate airport by the captain's decision due to fog at the destination.

Due to fog in the area of the Baku airport, changes were made to the schedule of a number of flights.

