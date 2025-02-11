Azerbaijani diaspora stages concert-lecture honoring great composer Gara Garayev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A concert-lecture titled “Introduction to the music of the Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev” has hit the stage at Yamaha Music Yokohama Minatomirai, one of Japan's largest music hubs, thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijani pianist Gulnara Safarova living in the country, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the committee, this marked the first musical shindig in the center's history, paying homage to the artistic journey of the Azerbaijani composer.

At the concert-lecture, Safarova spoke about the history of Azerbaijani classical music and the works of Garayev, performing pieces by the genius composer.

The concert graced the stage not once but twice, captivating hearts and filling every seat with eager souls.

A sheet music book of Garayev’s works for piano has been published by the Japanese publishing house "Zen-On".

The methodological recommendations in the book, written in both Japanese and English, were developed by Safarova.

The scores of the composer’s symphonic engravings, including "String Quartet," the suite from the ballet "Seven Beauties" and "Don Quixote" are available in all music stores in Japan and on online platforms.

At present, the journey unfolds to weave the threads of Garayev’s legacy into the fabric of the Japanese soul as melodies dance through the air, inviting hearts to embrace his music in Japan.

A decision was made to include Garayev’s works in the program of the Tokyo Young Pianists Competition starting in 2026.

In accordance with the diaspora and cultural policy of the Azerbaijani state, the "Azerbaijani Culture—2040" National Culture Concept, and the First National Action Plan for 2025-2030, a major project and event related to Garayev’s work is planned for implementation in Japan in the second half of this year, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

