Azerbaijan's CEC gearing up to put finishing touches on municipal election results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan will hold a session tomorrow to announce the final results of the recent municipal elections, the CEC told Trend.

In line with Articles 108.2 and 239 of the Election Code, the CEC is required to verify and approve the election results no later than 20 days after the voting date. For the municipal elections, this deadline extends until February 18, 2025.

To recall, on January 29, Azerbaijan held its first municipal election in the country's liberated territories and the sixth overall. The inaugural municipal election in Azerbaijan occurred on December 12, 1999. Municipalities in Azerbaijan are elected for a five-year term. Members of municipalities may be elected by Republic of Azerbaijan citizens who are eligible to vote and permanently reside in the appropriate electoral district.

