Azerbaijan's Agency for development of small, medium enterprises talks priorities (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The effectiveness of activity of the Agency for development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan will be determined by the level of meeting the expectations of entrepreneurs for the work of this agency, the Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov said.

He made the remarks July 28 during the event, entitled as "Organization of the production chain from raw materials to finished products."

Mammadov presented in his speech a broad information about the activities of the Agency, the carried out activities and plans, assessing the creation of the agency as another indicator of the attention and care provided by the head of state to the development of entrepreneurship.

Referring to the measures implemented in such areas as creation of mechanisms by the agency that stimulate the activities of small and medium-sized business entities, protection of the interests of entrepreneurs, further improvement of the business environment, support services that will be provided in connection with the proper organization of work of entrepreneurs, etc., the head of the agency stressed that, special attention will be paid to the needs of entrepreneurs during the organization of work.

"One of the priority directions of our activity is to support the small and medium-sized business sector within the framework of organizational models successfully applied in the world practice. From this point of view, the work is being carried out for establishment of clusters and the necessary legal and economic foundations," Mammadov said.

In this regard, the head of the agency invited entrepreneurs to close cooperation with the agency.

"Sumgait Chemical and Industrial Park" LLC, Agency for development of small and medium-sized enterprises, "SOCAR Polymer" LLC and companies-consumers of polymer products signed a Memorandum of understanding within the framework of the event entitled as "Organization of the production chain from raw materials to finished products".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news