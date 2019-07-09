Agency: Azerbaijan returns 400T of potatoes, kiwi to Iran, Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Since its establishment, Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency has returned 400 tons of potatoes and kiwis to Iran and Georgia due to concerns over the spread of pests that are subject to quarantine measures, Trend reports.

Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the agency, made the statement at a press conference dedicated to the first anniversary of the beginning of the Agency’s activities.

He noted that 255.9 tons of products were destroyed, and 838.092 tons of foodstuffs were neutralized by various methods.

