Twenty-seven state property facilities privatized in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Twenty-seven state property facilities privatized in Azerbaijan

24 July 2019 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

The State Committee for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan held a regular auction, at which 27 state property facilities were privatized, Trend reports referring to the committee.

The privatized facilities include joint-stock companies, small state-owned enterprises and vehicles. State enterprises are located in Baku and in Yevlakh, Astara, Ismayilli, Hajigabul, Guba and Jalilabad districts.

Furthermore, the shareholding package of Yevlakh Yun OJSC (Yevlax Yun) for wool harvesting, wool processing and the production of wool yarns was privatized at the auction. The territory of this enterprise with a land plot of 403,300 square meters contains an administrative building, a main production building, a workshop for the production of felt, and other ancillary buildings. Another privatized facility was the Azerbaijan Cinema in Astara.

Vehicles of the Fiat, Hyundai, Daewoo, UAZ and other brands manufactured in 1995-2008 were also privatized at the auction.

The next auction will be held July 30.

