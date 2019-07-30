Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency holds discussion on alternative financing mechanisms for SMEs (PHOTO)

30 July 2019 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

A round table discussion of alternative financing mechanisms was held at the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan, the agency told Trend.

Governmental support in the issue of financing SMEs, as well as potential opportunities for alternative financing, were discussed with the participation of the representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Taxes, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The participants were presented with studies conducted as part of the project of technical assistance from the Islamic Development Bank entitled "The Development of the Legal Framework for Islamic Banking". The project is carried out by a consortium consisting of the Islamic Finance Advisory and Assurance Services (IFAAS) and Azerbaijan’s EKVITA Consulting company.

The project's main objective is to attract alternative investments and financial instruments, promote the development of banking, microfinance, securities market and insurance market, and to create conditions for the provision of new financial products and services in the local market, as well as for creating new opportunities for cooperation between companies operating in the field of finance.

Foreign experts made presentations on alternative financing mechanisms.

The round table was organized within implementation of the Strategic Roadmap for the Production of Consumer Goods at the Level of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises of Azerbaijan, which proposes to expand alternative financing mechanisms and conduct research in this sphere.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Advertising revenues fluctuate in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 18:01
Aggregate bookings in TAP as of July 2019
Oil&Gas 17:57
Azerbaijani population spends most money on several products
Society 17:49
Exports of fruits and vegetables in Azerbaijan up by 15%
Business 17:38
Exports of goods via “single window” in Azerbaijan exceed $70M
Economy 17:36
Foreigners spend less money in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:29
Latest
EU to help Georgian Bank to improve financial monitoring mechanism
Finance 18:07
Advertising revenues fluctuate in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 18:01
Aggregate bookings in TAP as of July 2019
Oil&Gas 17:57
French to help Kazakhstan Railways to implement digital technologies
Economy 17:57
Azerbaijani population spends most money on several products
Society 17:49
Brazil Embraer's deliveries of commercial jets continue to fall in second quarter
Other News 17:45
Exports of fruits and vegetables in Azerbaijan up by 15%
Business 17:38
Exports of goods via “single window” in Azerbaijan exceed $70M
Economy 17:36
Iran to create 3,000 jobs by reviving small mines
Oil&Gas 17:30