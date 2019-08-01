Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry: agricultural production up by 13 percent over 6 months

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

The total agricultural production in Azerbaijan increased by 13 percent during the first half of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

Increase was recorded in plant growing at 25.6 percent (1.77 billion manats) and in cattle breeding at 2.9 percent (1.9 billion manats). The share of the agricultural sector in GDP reached 5.6 percent.

Over the first half of 2019, potato production increased by 10.3 percent, followed the production of cereals (including corn) by 40.7 percent, of vegetables by 13.8 percent, fruits and berries by 21.1 percent, and melons by 37, 5 percent. Some 335,700 tons of potatoes, 2,541,700 tons of cereals (including corn), 675,100 tons of vegetables, 125,200 tons of fruits and berries, and 54,800 tons of melons were grown in the country during the aforementioned period.

A significant increase has also be observed in herding. Meat production increased by 3 percent in live weight, milk by 2 percent, eggs by 4.5 percent, and wool by 0.8 percent. Also, 252.5 tons of meat in live weight, 1037.2 tons of milk, 926.9 million eggs, 14,600 tons of wool were produced in Azerbaijan during this period.

During the reported period, agricultural products $411.8 million were exported, which is 27.9 percent higher than in the same period last year. In January-June 2019, potatoes and vegetable products were exported for $181.3 million, fruits for $137.2 million, cotton fiber for $75.7 million, and raw tobacco for $6.4 million. Compared to the same period of the last year, fruits exports increased by 42.2 percent. Furthermore, 636.6 tons of silkworm cocoon were harvested in the republic, which is 24 percent higher than last year’s figures.

