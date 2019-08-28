Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

A meeting was held by Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (ACDA) with producers and suppliers of fertilizers, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

The meeting was attended by over 50 suppliers of mineral and organic fertilizers. Participants were informed in detail about the new subsidy rules and the mechanisms for their implementation, approved by the relevant decree of the head of state.

Agency chairman Mirza Aliyev noted that the transparent activity of all suppliers, including fertilizer producers, is important for simplifying the use of subsidies by farmers and ensuring accountability for these subsidies.

"Therefore, first and foremost it is necessary that all sellers of fertilizers have POS terminals so as to ensure payment via a farmer's card. Thus, the possibility of cashless payments will allow farmers to use subsidies," Aliyev said.

Aliyev also said that suppliers, along with ensuring the conduct of sales and purchases via farmer’s cards, should also expand the sales network and make all types of fertilizers available to farmers.

"The integration of rural producers into the e-agriculture information system helped simplify the issuance of subsidies, reduce the work on their registration, and also did away with the need for additional documentation for the sale of fertilizers," Aliyev emphasized.

The creation and regulation of relations between the agency and suppliers, as well as the timely provision of fertilizers that farmers need, were also discussed during the meeting.

