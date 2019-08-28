Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)

28 August 2019 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

A meeting was held by Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (ACDA) with producers and suppliers of fertilizers, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

The meeting was attended by over 50 suppliers of mineral and organic fertilizers. Participants were informed in detail about the new subsidy rules and the mechanisms for their implementation, approved by the relevant decree of the head of state.

Agency chairman Mirza Aliyev noted that the transparent activity of all suppliers, including fertilizer producers, is important for simplifying the use of subsidies by farmers and ensuring accountability for these subsidies.

"Therefore, first and foremost it is necessary that all sellers of fertilizers have POS terminals so as to ensure payment via a farmer's card. Thus, the possibility of cashless payments will allow farmers to use subsidies," Aliyev said.

Aliyev also said that suppliers, along with ensuring the conduct of sales and purchases via farmer’s cards, should also expand the sales network and make all types of fertilizers available to farmers.

"The integration of rural producers into the e-agriculture information system helped simplify the issuance of subsidies, reduce the work on their registration, and also did away with the need for additional documentation for the sale of fertilizers," Aliyev emphasized.

The creation and regulation of relations between the agency and suppliers, as well as the timely provision of fertilizers that farmers need, were also discussed during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
  • Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ACDA: All fertilizer sellers must have POS terminals (PHOTO)
Related news
Azerbaijan’s SMB Development Agency informs entrepreneurs about domestic market research (PHOTO)
Economy 18:02
MFA: Azerbaijan may restore sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh region at any time
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:13
Pathetic attempts of Armenian propaganda...
Commentary 16:48
Slovenia welcomes increasing co-op with Azerbaijan in energy supply: ministry (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:01
European Commission hopes to finalize agreement with Azerbaijan in next 2 months
Politics 15:28
Volume of interest payments on mortgage bonds to reach 3% in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:17
Latest
Ukraine expects further increase in trade with Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 18:30
Overhaul completed at overpasses of Azerbaijan's Absheronneft Oil&Gas Extraction Department
Oil&Gas 18:18
Matthew Bryza: Pashinyan is just stuck in a very difficult political situation
Commentary 18:18
Deputy president: Sales of Iranian knowledge enterprise products rise during sanctions
Iran 18:12
JSC of Kazakhstan Railways to purchase power generators via tender
Tenders 18:09
Azerbaijan’s SMB Development Agency informs entrepreneurs about domestic market research (PHOTO)
Economy 18:02
Georgian National Bank considers measures in connection with depreciation of lari
Economy 17:57
Amazon in talks for stake in Indonesia's ride-hailing startup Go-Jek
Other News 17:51
Iran's MPO predicts no budget deficit for current year
Economy 17:34