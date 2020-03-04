Azerbaijan ends building storehouse of finished products (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

As part of comprehensive measures to expand the production process at ASK Shusha LLC (a subsidiary enterprise of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC), the construction of a finished goods warehouse has been completed on the territory of the enterprise, Trend reports referring to the OJSC.

The total storehouse area is 7,855,46 square meters.

Depending on the type, 12-15 million units of the products can be contained in the storehouse.

A modern video surveillance system has also installed at the storehouse, built to envision the development of all high-tech communications, the advanced ventilation system, fire protection system and other necessary equipment.