Azerbaijan’s Central Bank: We ready to respond to any oil price, meet any challenge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

We are ready to respond to any oil price and meet any challenge, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) Elman Rustamov said in an interview with national REAL TV channel, Trend reports.

Rustamov added that there is a specific situation in the country and the Azerbaijani government is dealing with it.

The government has plan "B" and responses to all challenges, the CBA chairman noted.

“The country has enough potential to balance the situation without making any emotional decisions. That is, there are ample opportunities to resolve the situation, while maintaining the level of social well-being achieved in the country without creating additional problems for the financial sector," Rustamov said.