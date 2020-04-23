Uzbekistan, Russia to sign declaration on strategic partnerhip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Russia are preparing to sign a declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The document may be signed during the visit of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia scheduled for the second half of June 2020. The visit agenda includes business and media forums and other events.

Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan and Russia Abdulaziz Kamilov and Sergey Lavrov discussed the preparation of the visit as planned in a telephone conversation on April 22, the message said.

The sides agreed to continue work on the preparing the agenda as well as on drafting bilateral documents.

"The prospects for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia within the framework of the country's presidency in the CIS were considered. The ministers also exchanged views on holding the third meeting of foreign ministers of Russia and Central Asian countries in Russia in +С5 format," the report said.

The foreign ministers also discussed the situation around coronavirus in the world and expressed interest in continuing close cooperation in preventing and overcoming the consequences of the disease.

