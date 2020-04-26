Azerbaijani State Tax Service discloses amount of funds paid to entrepreneurs affected by coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has made a report on financial support for individual entrepreneurs (micro-entrepreneurs), Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service.

As of April 24, 65,522 micro-entrepreneurs appealed for financial support, appeals of 60,169 of them were considered.

In accordance with the data, 37.9 million manat ($22.3 million) were paid to 55,022 taxpayers.

The amount of financial support rendered to individual entrepreneurs whose applications have been considered is 40.6 million manat ($23.9 million).

A total of 80 million manat ($47.05 million) was allocated for the implementation of these measures.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 26)