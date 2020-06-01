Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The “Nakhchivan” ferry belonging to the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping”(ASCO) Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) has been overhauled, a source in ASCO told Trend.

The repair work carried out at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard (plant) was carried out as planned and with high quality.

The ferry's main and auxiliary engines, pumps and separators have been overhauled. The pipe installation work has been completed.

The hull on the ship was welded, automated, electrical equipment was repaired and new compressors were installed.

In addition, the living and service rooms of the ferry were repaired according to modern standards. The underwater and surface parts of the "Nakhchivan" ferry, wagon deck and upper deck were also cleaned and painted.

The ferry, that successfully passed the sea test, was put into operation again.

The maximum speed of the "Nakhchivan" ship ferry, which is 154.55 meters long and 18.3 meters wide, is 15 knots.