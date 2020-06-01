Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO)

Economy 1 June 2020 11:04 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The “Nakhchivan” ferry belonging to the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping”(ASCO) Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) has been overhauled, a source in ASCO told Trend.

The repair work carried out at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard (plant) was carried out as planned and with high quality.

The ferry's main and auxiliary engines, pumps and separators have been overhauled. The pipe installation work has been completed.

The hull on the ship was welded, automated, electrical equipment was repaired and new compressors were installed.

In addition, the living and service rooms of the ferry were repaired according to modern standards. The underwater and surface parts of the "Nakhchivan" ferry, wagon deck and upper deck were also cleaned and painted.

The ferry, that successfully passed the sea test, was put into operation again.

The maximum speed of the "Nakhchivan" ship ferry, which is 154.55 meters long and 18.3 meters wide, is 15 knots.

Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmen trading house in Russia expands volume of product deliveries
Turkmen trading house in Russia expands volume of product deliveries
Uzbekistan expands shipment of wild cherries to South Korea
Uzbekistan expands shipment of wild cherries to South Korea
Kazakhstan's import of US-made goods drops
Kazakhstan's import of US-made goods drops
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmen trading house in Russia expands volume of product deliveries Business 12:37
Turkmenistan continues laying pipes for construction of TAPI pipeline Oil&Gas 12:30
Coronavirus-related death confirmed among Kazakhstan's Tengiz field's staff Kazakhstan 12:25
Value of Azerbaijan's petroleum products output grows Oil&Gas 12:23
Turkmenistan outlines land allocated for vegetable sowing Turkmenistan 12:09
Azerbaijan increases food production Finance 12:04
ADB eyeing agreement signing on road reconstruction in Kazakhstan Transport 12:03
Kazakhstan's banks decrease lending to economy Finance 11:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on International Day for Protection of Children (PHOTO) Politics 11:44
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 2-8 Finance 11:40
Uzbekistan expands shipment of wild cherries to South Korea Business 11:31
"Navigating the Challenges and Unlocking the Opportunities": PwC Azerbaijan presented the Key Findings of its 3rd Annual CEO Survey Society 11:20
Baku Higher Oil School to launch Online Summer School Society 11:19
Azerbaijan boosts tobacco production Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan's import of US-made goods drops Business 11:13
Azerbaijan reveals data on machinery production for 1Q2020 Business 11:12
Saudi central bank provides $13.3 billion to support bank liquidity Arab World 11:11
Gold price climbs in Azerbaijan on June 1 Finance 11:11
Azerbaijani refinery in Turkey considerably boosts export, import volumes Oil&Gas 11:08
Uzbekistan sends large shipment of copper to Turkey Business 11:07
Azerbaijan's state agency implementing pilot alternative energy projects Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) Economy 11:04
Dev’t of renewable energy in Azerbaijan is very relevant in current energy context Oil&Gas 11:04
What is ISO 37001 and how can a company benefit from it? Society 11:00
Net profit of Georgia's insurance market doubles Finance 10:47
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender on repairs at gas facilities Tenders 10:43
Ambassador: France supports economic recovery in Georgia Business 10:43
Kazakhstan’s SCAT switching to new alternative work model Transport 10:42
Turkmenistan announces date of grain harvesting Turkmenistan 10:42
Uzbekistan reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:35
Iran's Fars Province to use scientific approach in agriculture production Business 10:34
Saudi FX reserves down sharply in April to back wealth fund investments Arab World 10:32
Iran to sell debt securities, to make up for budget deficit Business 10:29
Armenian PM infected with coronavirus Armenia 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 1 Finance 10:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Force - the only language enemy understands Politics 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist Finance 09:40
Oil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 09:37
Azerbaijan's Finoco to introduce new types of loans Finance 09:09
Azerbaijani companies could be engaged in Ukraine’s oil and gas fields’ dev’t: economic adviser Oil&Gas 09:08
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) Politics 09:03
Coronavirus lockdown eases in Moscow as cases fall in Russian capital Russia 08:58
Hong Kong reports first local COVID-19 cases in two weeks World 08:28
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 500,000, death toll nears 30,000 Other News 07:45
Oil prices slip as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC meeting Oil&Gas 06:53
Tropical storm Amanda kills 11 in El Salvador Other News 05:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 117,000 in past day - WHO World 05:24
5.3-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued World 03:30
Over 100 arrested in 2nd day protest in Houston over death of George Floyd US 01:23
Hundreds of protesters rally in London, Berlin over U.S. death Europe 00:26
Seven killed in huge roadside blast in Somalia Other News 31 May 23:24
Spain registers 96 new COVID-19 infections, two new deaths Europe 31 May 22:23
BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade Finance 31 May 21:41
EU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief World 31 May 20:55
Philippine Stock Exchange to reopen trading floor on June 1 Finance 31 May 20:25
Your bubble is ready: plastic pods offer solution for COVID dining Europe 31 May 19:39
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Sweden in 24 hours, but weekend figures typically delayed Europe 31 May 18:50
Iran notes benefits for economic energy consumption Oil&Gas 31 May 18:14
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 1 Oil&Gas 31 May 18:02
Iran to clear all imported rice stuck in customs Business 31 May 17:47
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender to buy spare parts, equipment for locomotives Tenders 31 May 17:46
Iran announces number of mines to be restored in Hormozgan Province Business 31 May 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases Society 31 May 17:37
Kazakhstan's DBK allocates tranche to support preferential car lending program Finance 31 May 17:12
Uzbekistan reveals data on its Anti-Crisis Fund activities Finance 31 May 17:10
Number registered Iranian companies in Turkey decreases Turkey 31 May 17:05
Turkmenistan to provide passenger insurance for all types of transport Transport 31 May 17:04
Uzbekistan may expand business co-op with Italy Business 31 May 17:00
US Congressmen make statement on occasion of Republic Day of Azerbaijan Politics 31 May 16:36
Turkmenistan reveals wheat harvesting plan for Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 31 May 16:31
Iran discloses volume of products exported through Kermanshah Province customs Business 31 May 16:18
Amount of Georgian companies in Turkey increases Turkey 31 May 16:06
Cargo handling volume via Kazakhstan's major seaports revealed Transport 31 May 16:06
Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus-related deaths Kazakhstan 31 May 16:03
MP: Amnesty International's biased attitude against Azerbaijan isn't news Economy 31 May 15:56
FINCA Azerbaijan talks co-op with local microfinance association Finance 31 May 15:49
Iran's exports via Isfahan Province’s airport increases Business 31 May 15:46
Azerbaijan exempts Turkish citizens from visa Politics 31 May 15:28
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey soars Oil&Gas 31 May 15:27
Villages of Turkmen Akhal region get access to solar-powered technology ICT 31 May 15:23
Money transfers volume swells in Kazakhstan Finance 31 May 15:22
Iran's automakers eye 'profit-sharing' in production to lure investors Business 31 May 15:12
Iranian railroads to be connected to Afghanistan Transport 31 May 15:12
Iran's total number of infected with COVID-19 passes 150,000 Iran 31 May 15:10
Kazakhstan's ShalkiyaZinc developing plans for enrichment plant construction Business 31 May 14:58
Iran extends deadline for submission of income tax declarations Business 31 May 14:54
Uzbek-Korean JV buys oil analyzers via tender Tenders 31 May 14:43
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils plan on improving country's insurance sector Economy 31 May 14:36
EU launches website on EU-funded projects in Georgia Business 31 May 14:33
Somali minibus hits roadside bomb, six killed Other News 31 May 14:23
Turkish municipality opens tender to buy building materials Turkey 31 May 14:14
Iran increases import of products Business 31 May 14:14
More enterprises receive licenses in Iran's North Khorasan Province Business 31 May 14:02
Georgia expects serious economic recession Business 31 May 14:01
Turkmenistan indicates amount of state fee for issuing licenses Finance 31 May 14:00
Iran's non-oil exports significantly grow Business 31 May 14:00
Turkish national railway company opens tender to buy fuel Turkey 31 May 13:51
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of geophysical equipment Tenders 31 May 13:49
Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers Arab World 31 May 13:45
All news