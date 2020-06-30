Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues on sharing water resources (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The 18th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia joint commission on sharing water resources of the Samur transboundary river was held at the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC in a video conference format, Trend reports citing the company.

The meeting was chaired Zakir Guliyev, the co-chairman in the commission from Azerbaijan, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm.

On behalf of the country, the meeting was attended by heads of the company’s departments Ajdar Javadov and Elkhan Huseynov, and members of the commission including representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anar Huseynzade, of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev and representative of the State Border Services Faig Valiyev.

A number of issues, including the operational separation and monitoring of water resources between the two countries and the next inspection of the technical condition of the Samur hydroelectric complex were discussed.

The commission was created under the agreement between the Azerbaijani and the Russian governments on cooperation in the field of rational use and protection of water resources of the Samur transboundary river.