Assistant to President: Azerbaijan doesn't burden itself with debts, it has sufficient resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

Speaking about international experience, it should be noted that a number of countries take loans to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Aug. 15, Trend reports.

According to him, future generations will have to repay these debts.

"Azerbaijan does not burden itself with debts. We have enough own resources. More than 100 countries have borrowed funds from international organizations," he said.

Referring to the issue of communal services, Hajiyev noted that in this area, the practice differs from country to country.

"The State Tax Service provides various benefits. Every citizen can use them. This is another display of the state care for citizens. This model was developed to prevent cases of abuse in this area," he added.