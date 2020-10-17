Azerbaijan-Georgia overhead power line damaged due to Armenian missile attack on Ganja
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17
Trend:
As previously reported, units of the armed forces of fascist Armenia subjected the Azerbaijani Mingachevir and Ganja cities to missile fire at about 1:00 am on October 17, Trend reports.
However, the missiles aimed at the power plants in Mingachevir were destroyed in the air, the strike in the direction of Ganja resulted in an accident on the Samukh-Gardabani 500-kilovolt overhead power line of international importance.
The employees of Azerenerji OJSC providing round-the-clock services quickly eliminated the accident on the Azerbaijan-Georgia overhead power transmission line.
