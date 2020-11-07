Azerbaijan continues providing financial support to private entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Local entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, working in the country's districts and cities that are under a strict anti-coronavirus quarantine regime, will be provided with state financial support, Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020, on reducing the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on the national economy and business entities, as well as the action plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the implementation of this decree, the payment of a certain part of employees' salaries working in areas affected by the pandemic and financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs continues.

A special quarantine regime has been reintroduced in connection with the aggravation of the epidemiological situation in a number of cities and regions of the country. Tightening of the quarantine regime in the administrative territories of Shaki, Lankaran, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba and Khachmaz regions led to repeated restrictions on the activities of business entities.

It was decided to continue providing financial support to business entities operating in the above cities and regions in order to reduce the losses of business entities in the current situation and improve their financial situation and preserve jobs. So, payments in these cities and regions will be made to preserve part of the wages of employees, and private (micro) entrepreneurs will be provided with one-time financial support.

Financial support for business entities in 10 cities and regions where a toughened quarantine regime has been applied will cover up to 9,300 employees, 1,900 taxpayers for the payment of part of the wages, and over 13,000 private (micro) entrepreneurs will be provided with one-time support.

Taxpayers do not need to apply for financial support. Payments will be made to those taxpayers who previously received financial support in these areas. Financial support will be provided to taxpayers who have not significantly reduced the number of employees over the past four months. Social insurance contributions of taxpayers will also be taken into account in the course of making payments on the part of wages.