Productivity of Azerbaijani liberated lands to be assessed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Assessment to study the level of yield of the liberated lands of Azerbaijan will be carried out, Director of the Institute of Geosciences and Agrochemistry of the Azerbaijan national Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Alovsat Guliyev told Trend.

According to Guliyev, the state of the soil in those territories will be studied with the participation of scientists.

“Before the occupation, these lands were regularly assessed. The lands liberated from occupation are very fertile. Most of the Gubadly and Jabrayil districts are suitable for rainfed agriculture. A good harvest can be obtained from these lands,” Guliyev said.

The expert added that the lands of the Kalbajar district are more suitable for animal husbandry, as well as for use as fodder and summer pastures.

“In general, the lands of Karabakh are very suitable for agriculture. They have very favorable conditions for the development of animal husbandry,” said the scientist.