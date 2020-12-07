Azerbaijan kicks off reconstruction of Yevlakh-Khankendi railway's section (Exclusive)

Economy 7 December 2020 11:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan kicks off reconstruction of Yevlakh-Khankendi railway's section (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

Trend:

Work has begun on the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam section of the Yevlakh-Khankendi railway route with a total length of 104 km, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend on Dec.7.

According to the company, currently the Barda-Kocharli section is operating.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan to continue support of hospitality sector
Uzbekistan to continue support of hospitality sector
COVID-19 restrictions notably reduce number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan
COVID-19 restrictions notably reduce number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan
Investment in tourism transport infrastructure to help dev’t this sector in Turkmenistan - UNWTO
Investment in tourism transport infrastructure to help dev’t this sector in Turkmenistan - UNWTO
Loading Bars
Latest
S.Korea in talks over creating of biodegradable films for agricultural activities in Uzbekistan Business 11:41
Turkmenistan appoints permanent representative to FAO Business 11:37
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 cement production revealed Uzbekistan 11:32
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:28
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan drop Finance 11:27
Azerbaijan kicks off reconstruction of Yevlakh-Khankendi railway's section (Exclusive) Economy 11:27
Iran's policy to return export revenues resulted in problems for exporters Business 11:07
Chamber of Auditors talks measures to raise transparency of Azerbaijan's economy in 2021 Business 11:02
Uzbekistan, UK buy Turkmen hydrotreated diesel fuel on exchange Business 10:59
Iran increases manufacturing of certain industrial products Business 10:59
WizzAir plans to resume operations in Georgia Transport 10:58
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy pipe fittings Tenders 10:52
Board of Trustees Commends IRTI’s Performance Amidst Covid-19 Crisis Arab World 10:47
Iran boosts its exports via Jolfa County Business 10:43
Eurasian Development Bank lists its debut US-denominated bonds at AIX Finance 10:43
Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss purchase of COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO) Society 10:42
Kazakhstan increases exports to Finland despite COVID-related restrictions Business 10:39
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 10:39
Austria eyes developing co-op with Uzbekistan in renewable energy sector Oil&Gas 10:36
Iran says limits put on cities positively affects fighting COVID-19 Business 10:24
Iranian currency rates for December 7 Finance 10:14
Iran imports thousand tons of crude oil raw materials Oil&Gas 10:13
China's exports surge on hot demand for PPE, remote working tech Other News 10:11
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 7 Finance 10:09
Iran`s Rouhani defends the next Iranian year`s budget bill Business 10:08
Azerbaijan gradually expanding air routes Transport 10:07
Maersk Drilling interested in new opportunities in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:06
Prices on home appliances in Iran soar within 8 months Business 10:03
Iran's budget forecast requires coordination from government Business 09:58
Iran's Ardabil Province expects to increase exports to Azerbaijan Business 09:51
Iran to develop mRNA coronavirus vaccine Society 09:48
Turkmenistan to sign working plans with UN agencies Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 7 Uzbekistan 09:45
Georgia reveals volume of external merchandise trade with US Business 09:43
Poland, Azerbaijan have to work together to effectively connect ports, multimodal terminals: ambassador Economy 09:35
Azerbaijan's Star Construction-12 CJSC wins tender on improvement work Construction 09:34
Review of Azerbaijani agricultural sector for Dec. 1- Dec. 6, 2020 Business 09:34
Indonesia receives first COVID vaccine from China's Sinovac Other News 08:55
China's November exports surge more than expected, imports miss forecasts Economy 08:28
Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln - Minister Economy 08:05
Iran to train Afghanistan railway staff Transport 07:52
Kazakhstan adds 712 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:31
Iran discloses production data for chemical, petrochemical products Business 07:01
EU Foreign Ministers to approve sanctions mechanism for violations of human rights Europe 06:28
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic US 05:49
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 05:01
Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations' ICT 04:17
Seoul city to cancel year-end bell-ringing ceremony due to COVID-19 Other News 03:30
One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election Other News 02:25
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani positive for COVID-19 after wave of lawmaker lobbying US 01:13
SpaceX launches Dragon resupply spacecraft to ISS US 01:07
Number of restored enterprises in Iran's industrial parks announced Business 00:19
Iran reveals production data for several mining products Business 00:18
Acting President Mamytov arrives in Russia’s Moscow Kyrgyzstan 6 December 23:57
Over 250 people fall ill in India's southern state Andhra Pradesh, reason unknown yet Other News 6 December 23:53
New Syrian FM to visit Iran as first foreign visit Politics 6 December 23:38
Turkey’s domestic COVID-19 vaccine set for next stage of human trials Turkey 6 December 23:06
UK’s Minister for European neighbourhood: UK is a close friend of Georgia Georgia 6 December 22:25
US share in Azerbaijan’s total import volume increases Business 6 December 22:18
Turkey reports over 30,402 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 6 December 21:47
Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from novel coronavirus approaching 1,300 Kyrgyzstan 6 December 21:24
Iran boosts cement production Finance 6 December 21:21
Review of innovative solutions in Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 6 December 21:19
Austria reports 2,741 new COVID-19 cases Europe 6 December 20:17
Turkish Kayseri municipality to rent vehicles via tender Turkey 6 December 19:38
Kazakhstan, EU, International Trade Centre launch regional project on trade facilitation Kazakhstan 6 December 19:35
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 6 December 19:33
Director Christopher Nolan: India is a wonderful place to be in World 6 December 19:28
Brahmaputra Bridge will link Bhutan with Vietnam Other News 6 December 19:25
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 7 Oil&Gas 6 December 19:01
Humanitarian cargo to be delivered to Khankendi arrived at Ganja International Airport (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 December 19:00
Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown Europe 6 December 18:55
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 6 December 18:11
Azerbaijan sees big growth of ICT equipment production ICT 6 December 17:35
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 December 17:34
5 IS militants killed in int'l coalition airstrikes in Iraq World 6 December 17:29
Germany reports 17,767 new COVID-19 cases Europe 6 December 16:30
Azerbaijan confirms 4,356 new COVID-19 cases, 2,517 recoveries Society 6 December 16:00
Morocco lowers defense products' import from Turkey Turkey 6 December 15:11
Georgia reduces imports of construction materials from Azerbaijan Business 6 December 15:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 6 December 15:05
Uzbekistan to diverse range of textile products export by obtaining GSP + status Business 6 December 15:00
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 6 Society 6 December 14:57
Iran unveils production data for aluminum ingots and alumina Business 6 December 14:08
Italian MPs visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Politics 6 December 14:08
Russia sees new high of 29,039 daily coronavirus cases Russia 6 December 13:36
Georgia reveals reasons for increase in diesel imports to country Oil&Gas 6 December 13:22
Tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles launched in Turkey Turkey 6 December 12:39
Italian MPs review consequences of Armenian Armed Forces’ war crimes in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 6 December 12:23
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Zulfugarli village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 6 December 12:23
Value of Iran’s GDP decreases Business 6 December 12:04
Tashkent Metallurgical Plant launched in Uzbekistan’s capital Oil&Gas 6 December 12:03
Italian MPs to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district Politics 6 December 12:00
Georgia reports 4 321 new coronavirus cases, 4 301 recoveries Georgia 6 December 11:56
France adds 12,923 COVID-19 cases, 216 deaths Europe 6 December 11:46
Uzbekistan reveals main directions of tax policy for 2021 Uzbekistan 6 December 11:01
18 militants killed in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province Other News 6 December 10:43
Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality starts campaign on careful use of water Turkey 6 December 10:04
PASHA Kapital - 10M2020 leader in Baku Stock Exchange's transactions Finance 6 December 09:22
President sends off Georgian soldiers to Afghanistan Georgia 6 December 09:21
All news