Azerbaijan kicks off reconstruction of Yevlakh-Khankendi railway's section (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7
Trend:
Work has begun on the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam section of the Yevlakh-Khankendi railway route with a total length of 104 km, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend on Dec.7.
According to the company, currently the Barda-Kocharli section is operating.
