Mandatory health insurance's VAT-exemption prolonged for one more year in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The exemption of mandatory health insurance from value-added tax (VAT) in Azerbaijan will be extended for another year, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendments to the country’s Tax Code, discussed at Azerbaijani Parliament’s plenary meeting held on Dec.18.

Following discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted.