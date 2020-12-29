Main task for 2021 - restoration of Karabakh and its reintegration into economy - Minister of Finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The year 2020 has not been an easy year for Azerbaijan, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports. Sharifov made the remark at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament commenting on the proposals and opinions of the MPs.

The finance minister said the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the entire global economy.

"Tax and customs revenues to the budget have been reduced. In this regard, amendments were made to the state budget. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan faced quite serious socio-economic problems, but thanks to timely systemic measures, these problems have been resolved," Sharifov said.

"Following the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani army put an end to the occupation of the country's lands. We must take into account all these processes. The main task facing the state budget for 2021 is the restoration of Karabakh and reintegration into the economy of Azerbaijan. Taking this into account, Azerbaijan is taking the necessary measures, carrying out appropriate work to attract additional financial resources," the minister noted.