Azerbaijan looking to create favorable conditions for Turkish investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

All conditions for Turkish companies wishing to take part in the restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories will be created, MP of Azerbaijan Ziyad Samadzade said, Trend reports.

Samadzade delivered the speech at a meeting with the Turkish delegation headed by TÜMKİAD Chairman of the board Ilham Ozturk, who is on a visit to Baku.

Samadzade noted that the Parliament of Azerbaijan will carry out the necessary work in this regard.

According to the MP, the parliament is reviewing the relevant legislative framework to create even more favorable conditions for investors.