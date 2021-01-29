McKinsey, VISA specialists talk on cyber threats in financial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

The activity of cyber fraudsters during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the activation of non-cash payments, increased, and many sectors have been exposed to cyber attacks, John Noble, specialist for cyber threats at McKinsey company, said at the FINTEX SUMMIT ONLINE event, Trend reports.

"The financial sector has faced great danger during the pandemic. The fraudsters benefited from the development of the digital economy,” Noble noted. “Cyber ​​groups have developed a number of different methods and methods of attacks. For example, threats were developed for mobile platforms, cloud technologies. My team has detected nearly 800 threats, 20 percent of which fell on cloud technologies.”

Speaking about attacks on email addresses, the specialist noted that personal email addresses were the most vulnerable than corporate ones.

In turn, Larisa Makarova, Director for Risk Management in Ukraine, the CIS, and Southeast Europe at VISA company, noted that in 2020 the company detected a large number of threats in different directions.

"A huge number of attacks were carried out through e-mail, attracting virtual money and other means. The sale of fake products, mainly of a medical nature, can be attributed to new risks," Makarova said.

According to the director, the peak of cyber threats occurred in March, September, and November 2020.

“We had to be prepared for these risks in order not to become victims of fraudsters. Banking sectors had to negotiate with their clients and allocate the necessary amount of finance to develop cybersecurity to repay their loans,” she noted.

Makarova noted that prevention of threats to buyers was among the tasks of the banking sectors.

"We recommend setting limits for credit cards of banks, as well as increasing the security of payments on such cards. Some 79 percent of the risks got out of control and businesses haven't properly reacted to the existing threats," she said.

According to her, any financial institution must be ready to prevent cyber threats.

"Cybercriminals don’t always choose objects for the attack. Their attacks are massive. In rare cases, hacker attacks target a particular organization," she further noted.

“Hacker attacks on the Azerbaijani financial sector also occurred in the period before the pandemic. The security against cyber threats in the CIS space is different,” added the company’s specialist.

“The banking systems of the countries of this region differ, and based on the methods and means that are used in the environment of banking data security, the levels of reflection of the threats also differ. Azerbaijan is coping with these tasks today and certain monitoring of risks and all processes associated with cyber threats are carried out here," she summed up.

