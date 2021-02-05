Unreasonable expenses revealed in budgetary organizations – Azerbaijani Finance Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The inspections carried out by the Azerbaijani State Financial Control Service in budgetary organizations revealed excessive and unjustified expenses totaling 89.2 million manat ($52.5 million), Trend reports on Feb. 5 referring to the statement made during a collegial meeting in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

During the inspections, 37.5 million manat ($22.05 million) out of this amount was reimbursed by the perpetrators.