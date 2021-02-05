Unreasonable expenses revealed in budgetary organizations – Azerbaijani Finance Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5
Trend:
The inspections carried out by the Azerbaijani State Financial Control Service in budgetary organizations revealed excessive and unjustified expenses totaling 89.2 million manat ($52.5 million), Trend reports on Feb. 5 referring to the statement made during a collegial meeting in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.
During the inspections, 37.5 million manat ($22.05 million) out of this amount was reimbursed by the perpetrators.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company develops software for determining water consumption in mechanical meters
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Georgian ambassador discuss prospects for development of relations