Azerbaijan restricts import of some animal-based products from several European countries

Economy 8 February 2021 20:09 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency (FSA) is taking appropriate measures to protect against possible penetration of infectious animal diseases to the country’s territory from other states, based on the data of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) about the global epizootic situation, a source in the FSA told Trend on Feb.8.

According to the source, a highly pathogenic bird flu virus was detected in the French province of Grand Est, and bluetongue disease in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany and the Belgian province of Luxembourg.

In this regard, a temporary restriction was introduced on the import into Azerbaijan of all types of cattle and small ruminants and their genetic materials from the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany and the Belgian province of Luxembourg, as well as all types of live birds and poultry products from the Grand Est province (taking into account the zoning principle in accordance with the OIE’s Terrestrial Animal Health Code).

At the same time, in order to strengthen control measures regarding the implementation of the necessary actions in connection with arriving and transit vehicles from Belgium, Germany, and France, a corresponding appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Tags:
