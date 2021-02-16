Rental prices for country houses in Baku increase
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Rent of apartments in Baku has risen in price, Director of the Azerbaijani MBA Group consulting company, real estate expert Nusrat Ibrahimov, told Trend.
According to the expert, the prices in this market grew by 2.41 percent over January 2021. As compared to January 2020, the prices decreased by 14.41 percent.
“During January 2021 and the entire 2020, the rent of private houses, as well as country houses, rose in price. Over the month, the prices increased by 1.76 percent, and the growth during the year amounted to 11.91 percent,” Ibrahimov said.
Latest
Azerbaijanis forced from their homes during First Karabakh war hope they can soon return - Wall Street Journal
Azerbaijan’s vaccination national policy based on WHO recommendations - Head of WHO Office in Azerbaijan
It is important - ability to help developing countries to get COVID-19 vaccine - assistant to Azerbaijani president
Railway line from Russia to Armenia may only pass through territory of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Having taken practical steps to achieve strategic goals related to future of our country, we signed important documents - President Aliyev
Despicable PFPA-Musavat tandem sold these lands to enemy in order to come to power - President Aliyev
On territory of Lachin district alone, enemy destroyed five hydroelectric power plants - President Aliyev
I stated that liberated lands would be green energy zone, I already invited local, foreign investors - President Aliyev