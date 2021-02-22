Azerbaijan discloses number of bridges built in 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Some 20 bridges were built on highways in Azerbaijan’s Baku and districts of the country in 2020, Trend reports on Feb. 22 referring to the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads.
Moreover, three bridges were repaired, two automobile tunnels were built, a railway overpass and nine pedestrian crossings were commissioned.
