Belarusian BELAVIA airlines operating one-way flights on Baku-Minsk route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Belarusian BELAVIA airlines operate one-way flights on the Baku-Minsk route, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the message, passenger traffic in this direction is carried out three times a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Only passengers who have the right to enter Belarus and who have provided a certificate of a negative test result for COVID-19 are allowed on flights.

To remind, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) does not operate direct flights to Belarus.

