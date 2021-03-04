Belarusian BELAVIA airlines operating one-way flights on Baku-Minsk route
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The Belarusian BELAVIA airlines operate one-way flights on the Baku-Minsk route, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.
According to the message, passenger traffic in this direction is carried out three times a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Only passengers who have the right to enter Belarus and who have provided a certificate of a negative test result for COVID-19 are allowed on flights.
To remind, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) does not operate direct flights to Belarus.
