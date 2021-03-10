Azerbaijan to create subsoil use monitoring system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan will create a single monitoring system for control of local deposits’ development, Chairman of the State Agency for Mineral Resources Management under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Samir Gurbanov said during the ‘Expert’s Hour’ TV program, Trend reports.

According to Gurbanov, as the monitoring system will be improved in the future, no need for on-site inspections will occur. The entrepreneurs will be monitored locally using Azercosmos OJSC's capabilities and other modern technologies.

"It’s planned to create a ‘single window’ platform for subsoil users in Azerbaijan, where issued documents will be reflected, and electronic permits will be issued,” he noted. “Through the electronic platform, the entrepreneur will be able to perform certain tasks. The platform is expected to be integrated into the e-government system. As a result, the state will be able to control the activities of each entrepreneur.”

Besides, according to the agency’s chairman, payments and exploration reports will be processed through the system. In the future, it is planned to hold auctions for subsoil use in electronic form.

“A part of the innovations will be applied until the end of 2021,” added Gurbanov.