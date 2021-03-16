Azerbaijan to strengthen control for using budget funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Instructions were given in Azerbaijan to further strengthen control over the rational and economic use of budget funds in 2021 and in subsequent years, the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' report for 2020 at the parliament’s plenary session, Trend reports on Mar.16.

According to Asadov, attention will be paid to transparency in the activities of state-owned enterprises.

"Purchases at inflated prices will be resolutely suppressed," noted the prime minister.

He also added that it’s necessary to improve the efficiency of government projects.

The Cabinet of Ministers will fulfill all the instructions of the country's president in a timely manner and at a high level, stressed the prime minister.