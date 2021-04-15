Azerbaijan expanding co-op with Turkey on mail, money transfers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

As part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, transport communication between several countries has been limited since March 2020, Azerbaijan’s postal operator, Azerpost LLC, told Trend.

Despite the restrictions, Azerpost and the Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization did not stop cooperating even during this difficult period, the postal operator said.

At an online meeting between the Azerpost Director-General Afgan Jalilov and the Director-General of the Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization Hakan Gulten, issues of mutual interest were discussed.

“As a result of the negotiations, the postal exchange and cooperation of the two structures continue successfully,” the message said.

During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the issues of cooperation in the fields of mail and money transfers.

The sides emphasized the importance of bilateral transportation of international postal items by rail and the system of postal money transfers was emphasized, Azerpost added.

Within the framework of the signed memorandum between Azerpost LLC, the Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization and Actif Bank, it is planned to launch a new money transfer system in all post offices of Azerbaijan during 2021.

---

