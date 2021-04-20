Opportunities for partnership among SMEs expanding between Azerbaijan and Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The opportunities for partnership in the field of small and medium-sized businesses are expanding between Azerbaijan and Turkey within the growing economic ties, Chairman of the board of the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses Orkhan Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark at an online event entitled "Azerbaijan-Turkey Business Forum: Current Situation and Prospects", Trend reports with reference to the Agency.

The representatives of the State Customs Committee, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Azerbaijan Investment Company, the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of the Republic of Turkey (KOSGEB), Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD), Azerbaijan Turkey Business Association (ATIB) and the Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), as well as businessmen from both countries attended the forum.

Farhad Garashov, Chairman of the Public Council under the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses, stressed that the forum was organized with the aim of expanding the activity of Turkish businessmen in Azerbaijan, discussing relevant issues related to their activity and further developing relations between entrepreneurs of both countries.

In turn, Mammadov stressed that there are great opportunities for further expansion of the activity of Turkish businessmen in Azerbaijan and the Agency is ready to render support to Turkish entrepreneurs working in Azerbaijan or wishing to build a business.

"The liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation has created new opportunities for local and foreign, including Turkish entrepreneurs both for doing business and for participating in reconstruction and construction work," Mammadov said.

Mammadov stressed that the Agency is ready to support Turkish businessmen in the implementation of new projects in priority sectors set by the state for the post-pandemic period in Azerbaijan.

"Informing the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) about potential opportunities for mutual investments and setting up joint ventures with the Turkish businessmen are also promising spheres for cooperation," chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses said.

Acting President of KOSGEB Hasan Basri Kurt, Turkish Trade Counsellor in Azerbaijan Eser Cengel, representatives of MUSIAD Abdurrahman Uzun and Muhterem Oz shared the views on the possibilities of expanding existing cooperation and ties between businessmen of both countries, in particular, on partnership in the field SMEs, made various proposals for cooperation.

Representative of the Azerbaijan Investment Company Farid Guliyev and director of the AZPROMO department Zohrab Gadirov informed about the activity of the structures they represent, the investment and export potential of Azerbaijan and the prospects for cooperation with Turkish companies.

The online forum was dedicated to trade, investment, cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized businesses.

