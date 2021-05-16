Ministry talks social benefits paid out to population in Azerbaijan since early 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

The amount of pensions, benefits, scholarships and targeted social assistance paid to the population amounted to 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) in Azerbaijan from January to April 2021, which is by six percent (113.9 million manat $67 million) more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports on May 16 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

"These social benefits covered 2.3 million people," the ministry said.