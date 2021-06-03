EU industrial producer prices up 0.9 pct in April - Eurostat

The partial reopening of the economy in the 27-member European Union (EU) has pushed industrial producer prices up 0.9 percent in April month-on-month, the EU's statistical office (Eurostat) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The respective figure in the 19-member eurozone was one percent in April.

Both the EU and the eurozone registered a higher than expected 7.6 percent year-on-year increase in producer prices in April.

Ireland, Spain and Estonia reported the highest increases in industrial producer prices on a monthly basis, respectively 6.2 percent, 2.9 percent and 2.1 percent. Negative growth was recorded only in Croatia and France, with decreases of respectively 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent.

In both the EU and the eurozone, prices evolved faster from March to April for intermediate goods and durable consumer goods. However, the cost of energy and non-durable consumer goods decreased in April compared to March.

In both the EU and the eurozone, prices in the energy sector increased 20.4 percent year-on-year.