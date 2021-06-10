Azerbaijan organizes cultivation of giant tomatoes

Economy 10 June 2021 11:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan organizes cultivation of giant tomatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

A tomato weighing 400 grams has been grown in Azerbaijan, Elmar Allahverdiyev, director of the Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend on June 10.

"These are completely new varieties, tomatoes of different sizes, some of them weighing 250-400 grams. Three varieties are tomatoes of exotic colors. In shape and size they resemble strawberries. The rest of the varieties are tomatoes that are grown in clusters,” he said. “One such tomato weighs 90-100 grams. Now these varieties are being given names,” he said.

The director added that these tomatoes are grown in greenhouses, but in the future, farmers will be able to plant them outdoors.

