Spheres of joint economic activity of Azerbaijan and Turkey disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The details of the action plan on the Turkish-Azerbaijani economic cooperation have been disclosed, Trend reports on July 8.
It also includes the priority spheres for cooperation in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, namely:
- rendering of technical support in drawing up orthophoto maps of the liberated districts of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022;
- exchange of experience and cooperation with Turkey in the field of "smart cities" in Azerbaijan and the restoration of the liberated districts;
- preparation of possible design documentation of monuments in the liberated territories, as well as technical and financial support for restoration and conservation work;
- cooperation in preparing the liberated territories for agricultural activity in 2021;
- cooperation on the implementation of the "Green Energy" concept in the liberated territories in 2021-2023;
- conducting of joint radiometric and radiological research in 2021-2025;
- rendering of technical support for financing reconstruction work in 2021-2022.