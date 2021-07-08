Spheres of joint economic activity of Azerbaijan and Turkey disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The details of the action plan on the Turkish-Azerbaijani economic cooperation have been disclosed, Trend reports on July 8.

It also includes the priority spheres for cooperation in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, namely:

- rendering of technical support in drawing up orthophoto maps of the liberated districts of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022;

- exchange of experience and cooperation with Turkey in the field of "smart cities" in Azerbaijan and the restoration of the liberated districts;

- preparation of possible design documentation of monuments in the liberated territories, as well as technical and financial support for restoration and conservation work;

- cooperation in preparing the liberated territories for agricultural activity in 2021;

- cooperation on the implementation of the "Green Energy" concept in the liberated territories in 2021-2023;

- conducting of joint radiometric and radiological research in 2021-2025;

- rendering of technical support for financing reconstruction work in 2021-2022.