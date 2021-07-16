Azerbaijan, Russia expand co-op in field of insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia are expanding the cooperation in the field of insurance, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the All Russian Insurance Association (ARIA) and Azerbaijan Insurers Association during the visit of President of ARIA Igor Yurgens to Baku on the initiative of the Azerbaijani side.

In accordance with the document, the two structures will cooperate in the field of information exchange, preparation of legislative and regulatory legal acts which are applied in the field of insurance, financial and credit transactions and taxation, training of professional personnel, exchange of educational programs and methodological materials, as well as the process of organizing the business meetings, conferences and seminars related to the insurance business.

Moreover, the sides discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of insurance.

The ARIA president also discussed the issues related to the insurance sector with Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov.

Azerbaijan Insurers Association signed a memorandum with the Turkish Insurance Association in December 2020 to study international experience and apply new trends in the field of insurance in Azerbaijan.

